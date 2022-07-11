Louisiana state police badge

KINGSTON, La. - State police are investigating two fatal traffic crashes.

A 30-year-old Frerison man died Sunday night in a utility terrain vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 5 at Bates Road in DeSoto Parish.

Troopers say Jaquentin Brokenberry was northbound on Highway 5 and attempted to turn onto Bates Road, when his UTV ran off the road, overturned and he was ejected.

Brokenberry, who was not wearing a seat belt or helmet, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

A 78-year-old Bossier City man, Jerry Calvin Lynn, died Sunday afternoon when his pickup ran off Interstate 20 near Haughton and stuck a tree.

Troopers say Lynn was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead.

