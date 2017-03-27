LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- The Arkansas State Police are investigating after a crash between a school bus and at least two other vehicles left one person injured.
A statement by the police says troopers were called to the accident site along State Highway 367 southwest of Little Rock after 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The statement says the school bus was apparently traveling south on the highway when one of two vehicles crossed into its path.
The agency says the injured person has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers didn't have more information on additional injures and didn't say if the injured person was the driver of the car, the bus or a student on board it.