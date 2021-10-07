GONZALES, La. - A Louisiana State Police pilot was injured and taken to an area hospital after a crash landing Wednesday afternoon at an Ascension Parish airport, troopers said.
The Federal Aviation Administration will open an investigation into the crash and its cause, the federal agency said in a statement Wednesday.
State troopers said the Bell 206B helicopter is suspected of having a mechanical failure that forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.
The FAA said the crash happened about 2:15 p.m. at Louisiana Regional Airport, which is off La. 44 just outside the southwest corner of the Gonzales city limits.
The pilot, who was not identified, had minor injuries. No one else was on board, the FAA said.
The helicopter had significant damage, troopers said.
State troopers said the helicopter dates from 1986, but FAA registration records show the helicopter was built in December 1979. At minimum, the aircraft is at least around 35 years old.