SHONGALOO, La. — A Caddo Parish man has been identified as the victim in fatal shooting still under investigation in Webster Parish.
Nicholas Roath, 26, who lived in the Blanchard area, died Friday night in a shooting that took place at a home on Rodney Martin Road in Shongaloo.
Sheriff Jason Parker said deputies responded to the shooting but turned the case over to the Louisiana State Police. Parker cited a conflict of interest as the reason.
No arrest has been made.
A preliminary investigation by the state police indicated two men and a woman were involved in an altercation prior to Roath's death. Specifics about the altercation have not been provided.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," Troop G spokesman Brent Hardy said this weekend.
Once the investigation is concluded, state police investigators will submit their findings to the Webster Parish District Attorney's Office for review. The timeline for that to take place is unknown.