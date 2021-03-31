BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The investigation continues today in the death of a Bossier City man who died Tuesday while in the custody of Bossier City police.
State police, which is the lead agency in the investigation, on Wednesday identified the man as 30-year-old Billy Ray Hill.
Troop G spokesman Trooper Brent Hardy said Hill died after being taken into custody after police were called to a stolen vehicle call. It happened around 11 a.m. on Barksdale Boulevard in the East Bank District. The area along the street was taped off for a couple of hours during the investigation.
Witnesses told KTBS a man pulled into the parking lot at Red River Collision Center, ditched his car and eventually jumped into the body shop's truck before getting out and running. Employees reported the theft and Bossier City police were on the scene in an instant.
The man ran but was captured by police and taken into custody. The witness told KTBS the man was handcuffed and seated on the ground next to the patrol unit. He appeared to be OK. The witness also said it looked like a bag of drugs and money on the ground nearby.
But shortly after his arrest, a call was placed to EMS after the man became unconscious, Hardy said.
The man, later identified as Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially, the man's death was referred to as a "use of force incident." It's now considered an in-custody death.
An autopsy, which will include a toxicology panel, will be performed to determine the cause of death.