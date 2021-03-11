COUSHATTA, La. -- A two-parish pursuit stemming from a traffic violation ended in a deadly deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night in Red River Parish after the driver pulled out a gun, according to state police.
Three DeSoto deputies and one Red River deputy were are on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the preliminary investigation. State police are leading the probe at the request of DeSoto and Red River sheriffs' offices.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Conn.
The initial investigation indicates the DeSoto deputies spotted Laduca's Jeep Grand Cherokee without taillights on Interstate 49 after 9 p.m. Deputies attempted to stop Laduca, but he continued driving from DeSoto into Red River Parish.
State police said Laduca turned on an oilfield road off state Highway 1 between state Highway 509 and U.S. Highway 84. By this time, a Red River Parish deputy had also joined the pursuit.
Laduca drove through a barbed wire fence and entered a pasture, where his vehicle got stuck in a ditch. Laduca got out and ran, and deputies chased after him, state police said.
Laduca was armed, there was a confrontation and DeSoto and Red River deputies discharged their weapons.
Laduca was pronounced dead at the scene.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting the LSP Bureau of Investigation's Bossier Field Office with the investigation.