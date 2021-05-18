crime scene tape

MANSFIELD, La. -- An exchange of gunfire Monday night between DeSoto sheriff's deputies and a Mansfield man is under investigation by the state police.

An unidentified man was shot. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, Troop G spokesman Jonathan Odom said Tuesday in a news release. 

No deputies were hurt. 

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Sloan Road when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance. As they approached the house, a man inside armed himself with a gun and shots were fired. 

Odom did not say how many deputies were involved. 

The sheriff's office requested the state police to take over the investigation, which is ongoing. 

