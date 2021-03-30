BOSSIER CITY, La. – A person is dead following a in-custody death today involving Bossier City police, according to state police.
State police are taking the lead in the investigation.
Authorities taped off Barksdale Boulevard in the East Bank District after the incident happened before noon. The scene was cleared at 2 p.m.
KTBS has learned Bossier City police were called to a report of a car theft at Red River Collision Center on Barksdale Boulevard. A man reportedly pulled into the parking lot, ditched his car and jumped into the body shop's truck.
Employees reported the theft and Bossier City police were on the scene in an instant. The man ran but was captured by police and taken into custody, according to what KTBS was told.
But at some point the man was moved from the patrol unit into an ambulance.
It's uncertain if he died there or after being transported to a hospital.
No shots were fired.
Initially, the man's death was referred to as a "use of force incident." It's now considered an in-custody death.
9 p.m. update
A statement from Louisiana State Police said the man died on the scene. Prior to his death, EMS was called after he became unconscious.
Read below for the full statement from state police.
"Earlier today, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP BFO) was requested by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) to investigate an in-custody death. The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification.
The preliminary investigation revealed BCPD officers were dispatched to a business, shortly before 11:00 a.m., about a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived at the business and took a male suspect into custody. Shortly after the arrest, a call was placed to EMS due to the suspect becoming unconscious. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy, which will include a toxicology panel, will be performed to determine the cause of death. This investigation remains active and ongoing. As the investigation progresses, further information on the suspect and the incident will be made available to the community,"