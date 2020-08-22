LAFAYETTE, La - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Lafayette Friday night.
State police say shortly after 8, Lafayette police responded to a disturbance involving a person armed with a knife at a convenience store. Officers encountered 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin of Lafayette in the parking lot. As officers tried to apprehend Pellerin, troopers say he ran from the scene and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers deployed Tasers as they pursued Pellerin, but they were ineffective.
Pellerin, who was still armed with a knife, attempted to enter an occupied convenience store. Officers discharged their weapons and Pellerin was struck by gunfire.
Pellerin was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
The officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to the spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.