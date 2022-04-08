BATON ROUGE, La. -- State Police Lt. Doug Cain, who has been the focus of several recent WBRZ Investigative Unit reports, has been put on administrative leave.
Col. Lamar Davis, the State Police superintendent, wrote in a statement "This morning, I placed Lt. Colonel Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device. The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings."
Legal experts have said State Police violated laws when the agency allowed top officials to get their cellphones wiped in the wake of Ronald Greene's death.
"The period for maintaining public records is three years so when you destroy or sanitize a phone those are public records and that's a violation of state law," said Rafael Goyeneche, a corruption watchdog and former prosecutor. "It's even more troubling when it's the chief law enforcement agency of Louisiana."
Retired Legislative Auditor Darryl Purpera also echoed those sentiments.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported Cain got his phone wiped one year after Greene died. Initially, State Police did not want to provide a date of when that happened, claiming the agency kept no records.
However, WBRZ asked State Police to check with Cain, who estimated it happened in February 2020. That month is significant because it's the same month that the FBI received the case notes from the Ronald Greene investigation.
Greene, a Black man, led State Police on a high-speed chase in the Monroe area. Body camera footage from state troopers showed Greene was brutally beaten. Greene died in their custody. When his family was told about his death, troopers claimed he died in a crash, but video shows Greene was alive and apologizing when troopers pulled him out of his car.