SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed during an encounter with law enforcement in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Desmond D. Lewis, 30, of Shreveport was identified through fingerprints.
State troopers took over the investigation at the request of Shreveport police.
Officers originally responded to the Circle K at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street to a loitering/trespassing call. When the officer arrived at the scene, Lewis left the area on foot. A short time later, the officer and Lewis became engaged in a fight. During the altercation, Lewis produced a gun and the officer discharged is weapon, according to state police. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened in front of Linwood Public Charter School.