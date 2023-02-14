SHREVEPORT, La. -- The man shot by a Shreveport police officer last week was armed and pointed his firearm at the officer, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday in a news release updating the incident.
That man, Zechariah Stutts, 18, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with an attempted carjacking that happened just before he was shot, according to Shreveport police. He's been treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The attempted carjacking happened at the Family Dollar in the 9400 block of Linwood Avenue. Stutts is accused demanding keys from a man who came out of the store. The man tried to run but Stutts fired several rounds, hitting him in the hip, Shreveport police said.
Stutts then ran north on Linwood with officers in pursuit. That's when he pointed a firearm at them and was shot, state police said today.
No information has been released about how many shots were fired.
State police are leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, while SPD is handling the attempted carjacking.
The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time, state police said.