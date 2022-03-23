BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana State Police Major Jason Turner, who leads the agency’s criminal investigations and who concluded troopers didn’t break the law in the brutal, deadly arrest of Ronald Greene, according to an investigator, is the latest trooper to retire amid the ongoing scandal over the incident.
Nick Manale, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed Wednesday that Turner has submitted a request for retirement, but added that “dates are not finalized.” Turner has worked for State Police since 1997. Manale said he didn’t know when Turner put in his retirement papers.
Turner’s retirement comes just over a year after Col. Lamar Davis promoted him to lead the Criminal Investigative Division statewide and tasked him with reviewing use-of-force complaints and policies.
But it also comes as Turner faced increasing public scrutiny in recent months, with state lawmakers probing Greene’s death.
