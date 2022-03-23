Kenny Van Buren, Lamar Davis, Jason Turner

From left, LSP members Lt. Col. Kenny Van Buren, Col. Lamar Davis and Major Jason Turner testify during the second hearing of the Senate Committee on Louisiana State Police Oversight Monday Dec. 13, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana State Police Major Jason Turner, who leads the agency’s criminal investigations and who concluded troopers didn’t break the law in the brutal, deadly arrest of Ronald Greene, according to an investigator, is the latest trooper to retire amid the ongoing scandal over the incident.

Nick Manale, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed Wednesday that Turner has submitted a request for retirement, but added that “dates are not finalized.” Turner has worked for State Police since 1997. Manale said he didn’t know when Turner put in his retirement papers.

Turner’s retirement comes just over a year after Col. Lamar Davis promoted him to lead the Criminal Investigative Division statewide and tasked him with reviewing use-of-force complaints and policies.

But it also comes as Turner faced increasing public scrutiny in recent months, with state lawmakers probing Greene’s death.

