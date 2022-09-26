BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed.
The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the number of officer behavior complaints investigated by the department rose from 12 in 2020, to 30 in 2021.
Nick Manale, an agency spokesman, said the reason behind the increase is twofold.
In a statement provided to The Advocate, Manale credited statewide stay-at-home orders during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic for greatly reducing interactions between patrol officers and the public during 2020.
