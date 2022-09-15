SHREVEPORT, La. -- State police say a man shot Wednesday by Shreveport police first pointed a gun at the officers who then shot him.
The man has been identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital, state police said Thursday in a news release.
The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Ashley River Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates Anthony was seen on his parent's home surveillance system in the Twelve Oaks subdivision loading weapons into a vehicle. His parents called 911 and asked for police to come to their home.
As officers arrived, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood. Officers stopped him and as he got out of his vehicle he pointed a gun at the officers who shot him, state police said.
State police do not say how many gunshots were fired.
The officers rendered aid before EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.
Detectives assigned to Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are in charge of the investigation.