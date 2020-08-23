UPDATE at 4:30 p.m
HAUGHTON, La. - State Police have arrested two subjects on Sunday: one female, who was the driver and one male, who ran from the vehicle.
The driver, Charlitta Carson of Canton, Ms., was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs
- Illegal carry or weapon with CDS
- Conspiracy to distribute schedule I and schedule II
- Improper lane usage
John Stewart of Jackson, Ms. was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs
- Illegal carry or weapon with CDS
- Felon in possession of firearm
- Resisting an officer by flight
Drugs such as ecstasy, marijuana and a gun were discovered inside the vehicle.
The BPSO, US Marshal, Haughton PD and David Wade K-9 Chase Team assisted with this search.
---
HAUGHTON, La. - State Police are searching for a man following a traffic stop near Haughton.
The man ran from his vehicle after he was stopped by authorities west of Haughton. He was described as a black male wearing a white tank top and red, white and blue shorts.
Due to the ongoing search, there will be an increased presence in law enforcement.
The state police has asked the public to contact the Public Affairs Section if anyone witnesses any suspicious activity taking place: (318) 741-7411