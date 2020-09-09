WEBSTER PARISH - A crash involving an 18-wheeler and another car has caused a portion of Interstate 20 to be shut down temporarily.
The crash happened at mile marker 44. I-20 is closed at mile post 47.
State police suggests a potential detour route. They say take exit 47 and travel north on LA 159 to Highway 80. From there, go west on Highway 80 until you see The Dixie Inn. Traffic can enter I-20 at the Dixie Inn on ramp.
State police predict the interstate section will be closed for about six hours.