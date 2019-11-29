MINDEN, La. — A Homer woman died and five others were injured in a head on collision northeast of Minden on U.S. 79 near the Webster-Claiborne parish line.
Troopers said a car driven by Kayomoniqic George was northbound when a southbound SUV crossed the center line while passing and hit George's car head on.
Trooper Brent Hardy said in a news release George was wearing her seat belt, but died at the scene Thursday afternoon.
Hardy said the driver of the southbound car, Francisco Valdez-Ramirez, 24, of Haughton was in a no passing zone at the time of the crash.
He said Valdez-Ramirez was properly restrained, but received serious injuries. He was taken along with his other passengers to a nearby hospital.
Troopers said Valdez-Ramirez was impairment and they suspect that to be a factor in the fatal crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.
The crash remains under investigation.