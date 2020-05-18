BATON ROUGE, La. -- Missing from the state health department's COVID-19 reporting over the past two months has been the impact of the virus to nursing homes across the state.
The state began releasing numbers early in the reporting process but stopped. Starting today, that information is being made available to the public.
Nursing homes are listed by parish with the resident census, total resident cases, total resident deaths and cases reported among staff members.
Click this Louisiana Department of Health link to review the information.
RELATED REPORT:
New regulation will make nursing home information public record
Attorneys considering lawsuits against NWLA nursing homes