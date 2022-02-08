BATON ROUGE, La. - State Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Mansfield, says his biggest concern is for the African American citizens in his district with the latest redistricting plan. It calls for dividing his district and moving it to New Orleans.
"By, doing this fragmenting, it has created voter suppression at its greatest. No one has anything to vote for now," Cox said.
Louisiana political analyst Jeremy Alford says the fact that Cox is term limited made the redistricting committee’s decision easier, as well as a declining population.
"At the end of the day, this is a game of math. And Northwest Louisiana has lost population and we're seeing the repercussions of that in this redistricting session," Alford said
Cox reacted to the way term limits impacted the Committee’s decision.
"My people are not term limited. My district is not term limited. And the district could have easily been saved." Cox said,
Though the decision is not finalized yet, the bill is likely to be voted on Wednesday where it should be approved. But whatever happens, Cox said he fought to the end.
"I'd definitely like the people of my district to know that I love them," Cox said. "I gave it a great shot. I enjoy serving them. And God bless us all."