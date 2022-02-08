BATON ROUGE, La- Representative Cox says his biggest concern is for the African American members of his district. He worries the division will crowd out their votes.
"By, doing this fragmenting, it has created voter suppression at its greatest. No one has anything to vote for now."
I spoke to Louisiana political analyst Jeremy Alford to get his take on the new plan. He says the fact that representative cox is term limited made the Committee’s decision easier, as well as a declining population. "At the end of the day, this is a game of math. And Northwest Louisiana has lost population and we're seeing the repercussions of that in this redistricting session."
I asked representative cox what he thinks of the way term limits impacted the Committee’s decision. "My people are not term limited. My district is not term limited. And the district could have easily been saved."
Though the decision is not finalized yet, the bill is likely to be voted on tomorrow where it should succeed. But whatever happens, representative cox says he fought to the end.
"I'd definitely like the people of my district to know that, I love them. I gave it a great shot. I enjoy serving them. And God bless us all."