State Rep. Cedric Glover says without expanding their role, scope and mission LSU-Shreveport continues to lose their undergraduate enrollment population.
"LSU Shreveport has an undergraduate enrollment that's actually less than the undergraduate enrollment in LSU Alexandria and we've lost funding. The LSUS campus is the only one in the LSU system of any significance that has not had a pay raise for it's staff and faculty in the last five years and it continues to lose undergraduate student population every year" Glover said.
According to Dr. Julie Lessiter, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, LSU Shreveport has achieved record enrollment this academic year because of the continued significant growth of graduate enrollment.
Graduate enrollment has grown to be approximately 45% of total LSUS fall 2016 enrollment of 4,678 students, an increase of 12% over the past three years time.
In contrast, over this same period of time LSUS undergraduate enrollment has decreased by 18% primarily attributable to the decline in high school dual enrollment, which went from 509 to 341 (33%) students.
LSUS has implemented several initiatives to help bolster traditional undergraduate enrollment, including the establishment of the new LSUS Student Success Center, new faculty to support student demand in programs such as digital arts, establishing an international student office and bringing back soccer for next year.
“We are confident these new initiatives will serve student demand and increase undergraduate enrollment" Lessiter said.