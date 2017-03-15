Louisiana Republican Legislators representing Caddo Parish -- State Senator Barrow Peacock, State House Representatives Larry Bagley, Tom Carmody, and Alan Seabaugh spoke to the Women's Republican Club of Shreveport at East Ridge Country Club today about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Those in attendance heard first hand from representatives about the budget, unemployment, TOPS and proposed tax increases.
District 37 Senator Barrow Peacock says citizens need to realize that Louisiana has less employment and we need to be aware of that in Baton Rouge and not just go to raise taxes.
"The Governor is proposing an income tax most likely by taking away deductions of federal income tax deduction and also your itemized deductions" Peacock said.
Representative Larry Bagley is a father with a child on TOPS and he believes all children should receive help but, it all comes down to possible tax increases which he wonders if parents will support.
"Mainly I ask them will they be willing to pay a tax the rest of their life in support of TOPS because that's probably what it's going to come down to" Bagley said.
Funding for TOPS is a continued concern many are worried about and according to legislators the governor will most likely propose tax increases in order to continue to fund the program, which Representative Alan Seabaugh says is unnecessary.
"We have enough money to fully fund tops. k-12 and everything else that we need but we spend to much in the wrong places" Seabaugh said.
The Regular Legislative Session will begin in Baton Rouge on April 10, 2017.