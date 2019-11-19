SHREVEPORT, La. – The state has rested its case in the first-degree murder trial of Grover Cannon, the man accused in the Aug. 5, 2015 shooting death of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley.
Prosecutors presented 28 witnesses over six days.
The trial moves to the defense Wednesday. But based on the defense's opening statements Thursday, Doskey isn't expected to call many witnesses.
Doskey claimed Cannon has an alibi; however, he has no one to testify to it, other than one friend — whom he only knows by their initials — and who could not be located.
Prosecutors have called witnesses that place Cannon in the house with LaValley at the time of the shooting and have shown that a weapon fired at that house was found with Cannon.
As the defense gets ready to make its case, it's likely Cannon will take the stand at some point.
Before the state rested, part of the day Tuesday was spent revisiting testimony from three witnesses who testified in person over the weekend. Prosecutors used SPD Det. Shawn Hinderberger to present portions of interviews with Edward Flakes, Ramona Cannon and Latauria Cannon, all recorded at SPD headquarters the night of the shooting.
The accuracy their testimonies in court was called into question, so portions of 2015 videos were played for the jury to consider. Attorneys will draft new jury instructions on this matter Tuesday night.
Flakes, who lives in the house where LaValley was killed, told detectives in the video that Cannon was the only one in the house at the time of the shooting and picked him out of a photo lineup. Flakes’ testimony was called into question because defense attorney Dwight Doskey argued Flakes may have been influenced by an interest in protecting himself from criminal charges, tied to allowing a wanted person to come to his home.
Ramona Cannon, who is Grover Cannon’s mother, told detectives Cannon was agitated the evening of the shooting, and she told her daughter, Latauria Cannon, not to argue with him and just go to the neighbor’s and call the police. She said Cannon was “talking crazy.”
Latauria Cannon told detectives said she initially told her brother she didn’t want him at her house, “and that kicked off a whole argument.” She said he refused to leave and was “threatening us.”
She said the threats “amped up” after she said she’d call police. She also said of her brother in the video: “He’s so violent; we didn’t want him around,” adding that he’d knocked their sister’s teeth out and choked their mother in the past.
Latauria Cannon also recalled for detectives some of the things he said that evening, saying he was “talking about busting our heads and shooting us in the face. He was making a rap out of it. He wasn’t playing, though.”
When they testified Sunday, Ramona Cannon and Latauria Cannon both backed away from their claims regarding the severity of those threats that night.
In other testimony Tuesday, Larry Clarkson told jurors he watched Cannon shoot a man three weeks before LaValley was slain. Cannon is charged with killing LaValley and faces the death sentence if convicted.
Clarkson identified Cannon, referred to as “Graveyard,” as the one who shot Darren Williams, who survived. From there, though, his testimony took a turn as Clarkson grew agitated because the questions being posed to him by Doskey, the defense attorney, were actually coming from Cannon.
Those questions ranged from Clarkson’s girlfriend to allegations of rape aimed at Williams, who denied those claims Monday when he testified. Clarkson even asked Doskey why those questions were relevant to the case, which sparked objections from the attorneys and brought the end to his testimony.
Another witness was Shreveport police Cpl. David Bonillas, who responded the night LaValley was shot in a house in the Queensborough neighborhood, as well as the night Williams was shot on July 15, 2015. Doskey’s line of questioning suggested someone called Williams in the hospital and influenced his decision to pick Cannon out of a photographic lineup.
Jurors also listened once again to the audio recording of the violent confrontation that ended LaValley’s life. His family members held each other and braced as the gunshots and LaValley’s final words were heard. A juror covered her eyes and didn’t look up for a while.
Cannon and his attorneys have been arguing he was not the one who pulled the trigger.