NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana health officials announced Tuesday that they are revoking Bob Dean's seven nursing-home licenses after he evacuated more than 800 nursing residents to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse for Hurricane Ida, where they were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
The action by the Louisiana Department of Health comes just three days after the department ordered the immediate closure of Dean's seven nursing homes, which are currently empty of residents. The LDH also announced Tuesday that it will be were terminating Medicaid provider agreements with Dean's nursing homes.
Dean, meanwhile, gave a rambling interview to a reporter in which he said he was selling the homes. He blamed the LDH for any suffering the 843 evacuated nursing home residents endured, suggesting the department's decision to take residents out of his warehouse in Independence and move them to other facilities was a disastrous one.
Dean's licensed nursing homes included Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey in Jefferson Parish, Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Terrebonne Parish, Maison Orleans Healthcare Center in Orleans Parish, Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home in Jefferson Parish, River Palms Nursing and Rehab in Orleans Parish, South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab in Lafourche Parish, and West Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson Parish.
All of the residents of those homes were transferred to the Independence warehouse two days before Hurricane Ida made landfall. Seven have died so far, and dozens more have been hospitalized.
Nurses who worked in the warehouse and residents who have spoken out about their experiences described being disgusted by the filth that surrounded them.
They said the air conditioner broke after the storm and a generator stopped working. They said that nursing home residents lay on mattresses on the floor — many crying out to be changed as they sat in their own feces — with few attempts to help them. Video shows much of the floor flooded with a couple of inches of water.
"It was horrendous, people calling out, people walking over other people," said Melanie Sieberth, 65, who was one of the Park Place evacuees. "It was the worst negligence."
Dean is also already facing a lawsuit from four family members of nursing home residents who were evacuated to the warehouse. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Jefferson Parish, names Dean and his nursing homes as defendants.
“Very quickly, the temperatures rose due to a lack of air conditioning and ventilation,” the lawsuit states. “The odors, vapors and fumes emanating from the port-a-lets became putrid, to the point that staff members and residents alike would uncontrollably vomit and heave when sensing the odors, noxious vapors, and fumes off-gassing in the area.”
LDH approved Dean's evacuation plans ahead of time, which said that he planned to house up to 700 of his residents inside of the warehouse, described as a "alternate care facility." An LDH spokesperson said that "from a facility standpoint, the minimum necessary components to provide a safe sheltering environment for a very short period of time were met."
But after Ida passed, conditions inside of the warehouse quickly went south. LDH officials have said that residents' "basic care needs were not met," and officials from nearby hospitals said that patients who were brought there from the warehouse showed signs of neglect.
"All of these nursing facilities clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips in a news release Tuesday.
Dean also "failed to communicate the dire situation to the state and ask for help," according to LDH.
Call logs to 9-1-1 also show that those living and working inside of the warehouse called for help more than 50 times over their duration of staying there, WWL-TV reported. The 9-1-1 calls began the first day that nursing home residents were evacuated to the warehouse, August 27, and escalated from that point onward.
"Caller adv(ises) that he is at the warehouse and he is a stroke patient and he is laying on the floor and he is being treated poorly," an Aug. 29 call log states.
Several callers also reported that residents were nonresponsive, in respiratory distress or experiencing other emergencies inside the warehouse. An Aug. 30 call references "a possible death already reported several times."