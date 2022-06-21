BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's top school board has approved waivers for another 900 high school seniors who failed to meet graduation requirements despite criticism that the second round of leniency waters down the state's education standards.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the waivers 6-4 on June 15.
The latest offer was on top of waivers for another 1,414 seniors approved on May 10 after backers said the move makes sense for students in 25 parishes who endured hardships sparked by Hurricane Ida.
The two votes mean that all the students who failed to qualify for diplomas have new options to do so.
State rules require seniors to meet modest standards on end-of-course exams, and fulfill other requirements, to earn a standard diploma.
Students have to achieve the fourth of five achievement levels -- called approaching basic -- in U. S. history, biology and other subjects.
