GONZALES, La. - The state plans to seek the execution of a man accused of killing a state trooper and a family member while on a rampage across parts of three parishes in October.
Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin notified Judge Tess Stromberg on Wednesday the state would seek the death penalty for Matthew Mire, who is also accused of wounding three other people early on Oct. 9. Stromberg set a trial for Sept. 12.
Authorities say Mire killed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair, one of Mire's relatives, in Prairieville. Other shootings occurred in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, deputies and state troopers say.
Memorial for fallen trooper draws hundreds of mourners: 'It is now our duty to carry on his legacy'
The incidents prompted a daylong search along Hoo Shoo Too Road in southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish. Because of radio silence maintained by state police during the search, no one was aware that Gaubert had been shot until several hours after his killing.
Mire has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
According to police, the first shootings occurred at French Settlement in Livingston Parish, then Mire ambushed Master Trooper Gaubert while Gaubert did paperwork while parked in his patrol car not far from where Adair lived near Prairieville in Ascension Parish. After Adair was shot, Mire shot at law officers chasing him in East Baton Rouge Parish, authorities say.
An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Mire on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery and other charges.