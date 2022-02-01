BATON ROUGE, La. - The state is launching a 17-member panel to study how to fortify public school buildings against hurricanes and devise best practices for schools when storms strike, officials said Tuesday.
"Over the last two years Louisiana has been catastrophically impacted by six hurricanes -- two of which were among the strongest in our state's history," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.
The study, the first of its kind, will be done by The Protect Louisiana Schools: Hurricane Preparedness Commission.
Brumley said he was struck by the lack of any playbook to offer assistance.
Read more details from our media partner The Advocate