Lafitte damage

Desks are piled up in front of Fisher High School as the school is gutted after Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The state is launching a 17-member panel to study how to fortify public school buildings against hurricanes and devise best practices for schools when storms strike, officials said Tuesday.

Cade Brumley Zoom interview Dec. 2020

Cade Brumley

"Over the last two years Louisiana has been catastrophically impacted by six hurricanes -- two of which were among the strongest in our state's history," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.

The study, the first of its kind, will be done by The Protect Louisiana Schools: Hurricane Preparedness Commission.

Brumley said he was struck by the lack of any playbook to offer assistance.

Read more details from our media partner The Advocate

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments