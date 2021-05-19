SHREVEPORT, La. -- A bill to allow Shreveport police patrol officers to work 12-hour shifts has cleared the Louisiana House and is headed to the state senate.
Police Chief Ben Raymond says he'll only consider going to 12-hour patrol shifts if the legislature gives that approval. And now he also says he'll let his patrol officers vote on it.
Raymond wants to have 12-hour shifts as an option to keep enough officers on the street. That's as he navigates a shortage of more than a hundred officers.
Raymond says up to 30 officers per day are already having to work 12-hour shifts, or longer.
"So not moving to a 12-hour shift is fine. But what I've told the officers is, understand that's going to be more of the 'voluntold' shifts. Because our oath is to the citizens of Shreveport. We have to provide at least minimum staffing," Raymond says.
The chief says a 12-hour shift schedule would give officers some certainty about their time off. Raymond says a vote of the officers would be anonymous and electronic.
Shreveport Police Officers Association President Michael Carter says patrol officers in its membership have already unanimously signed a petition against 12-hour shifts.