Karen Carter Peterson, Page Cortez

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, looks over a bill brought to him by Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, left, during legislative action Monday June 7, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - A behind-the-scenes dispute between two Black state senators from New Orleans burst into the open Tuesday when the two Democrats engaged in a long and contentious exchange over how to redraw their adjoining districts.

Following a lengthy debate, Sen. Karen Carter Peterson defeated an attempt by Sen. Gary Carter to redesign the boundaries in a way that would favor his reelection chances.

Peterson noted repeatedly that she would not benefit politically from the new boundaries because she is term-limited next year and couldn't run for reelection.

Read more about the Peterson-Carter dispute from our news partner The Advocate.

