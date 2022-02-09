BATON ROUGE, La. - A behind-the-scenes dispute between two Black state senators from New Orleans burst into the open Tuesday when the two Democrats engaged in a long and contentious exchange over how to redraw their adjoining districts.
Following a lengthy debate, Sen. Karen Carter Peterson defeated an attempt by Sen. Gary Carter to redesign the boundaries in a way that would favor his reelection chances.
Peterson noted repeatedly that she would not benefit politically from the new boundaries because she is term-limited next year and couldn't run for reelection.
