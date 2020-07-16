BATON ROUGE, La. - The state announced Thursday that it expects to reach its limit on applications from front-line workers eligible for COVID-19 hazard pay by the weekend.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a news conference that the program had already surpassed about half of its capacity as of Thursday afternoon, about a day after the application first launched. The state will likely reach its limit on applications by Saturday, according to the governor.
The program will award a one-time payment of $250 to essential employees who worked through the early days of the outbreak in Louisiana. The Department of Revenue has said it expected to pay about 200,000 people using $50 million in federal virus aid money.
The payments will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Link to application: https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/