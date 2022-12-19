BATON ROUGE, La. - Delays getting teachers certified are not worsening Louisiana’s teacher shortage because less than 1% of the backlog represents educators entering the classroom for the first time, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Friday.
Brumley told the Senate Education Committee that the backlog of educators awaiting paperwork totals about 7,000 educators, roughly where it was two months ago.
But he said the "narrative" that the delays are a new obstacle in filling teaching jobs is false because only about 60 of those in the backlog are first-time teachers.
"If those 60 applicants have their documentation in place, we will clear that out today," Brumley told senators. "We have made some adjustments since we last met with you."
State education officials first disclosed the backlog on Sept. 2, saying they were overwhelmed by the number of applications but stopping short of giving a breakdown of whose applications were being delayed, including first-time applicants.
State officials said on Oct. 10 that first-time teachers accounted for 12% of the backlog, which was aimed at lessening concerns that processing delays were making the teacher shortage worse.
The meeting Friday marked the second one called in part because of concerns by Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, and others about the backlog at a time when schools face historic problems filling classroom vacancies.
