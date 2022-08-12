NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by abortion providers to block the state’s strict abortion law for the third time, delivering another blow to advocates for abortion rights as part of a rollercoaster legal battle since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Plaintiffs in the closely watched court case, including a Shreveport abortion clinic, won a preliminary injunction against the law in East Baton Rouge Parish court, after successfully arguing the “trigger ban” was unconstitutionally vague.
But the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that 19th Judicial District Judge Don Johnson had to suspend his ruling -- putting the law back into effect -- while the appeal played out. The plaintiffs appealed to the state Supreme Court. The decision, and the appeal to the high court, centered around a legal question over suspensive appeals.
Justices Jefferson Hughes, James Genovese, William Crain and Jay McCallum, all Republicans, signed the order denying the writ. Chief Justice John Weimer recused himself, citing a previous legal spat with Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is defending the state in the case.
The decision means abortion clinics will remain closed, and anyone who provides an abortion will be subject to up to 15 years in prison if caught, while the court battle plays out.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.