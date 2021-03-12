NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court has given the green light for civil and criminal jury trials to resume on April 1.
The court on Feb. 11 put a moratorium on trials because of the rise in COVID-19 numbers. It was set to expire March 31.
Jury trials may resume when local courts have determined the proceedings can be held in a safe environment, with observance of safety protocols, including strict social distancing and mask mandates, the court stated Friday in a news release.
“It is imperative that members of the public feel safe in returning to our courthouses for jury duty. Serving as a juror is one of the most important civic responsibilities to be undertaken by our citizens, and it is the courts’ responsibility to ensure their safety,” stated Chief Justice John Weimer. “In a jury trial, jurors are the most important people in the courthouse because without them, our system of justice simply cannot work. Thank you to everyone who steps up to serve as a juror as we schedule trials to work through the backlog of cases resulting from the pandemic.”
Weimer said a team of experts was consulted on safety protocols and that information has been shared with judges.
Local courts will need to be adaptive and reflective of ongoing changes as they adopt a ‘new normal’ regarding in-person proceedings and jury trials, Weimer said.
Mindful of a backlog of cases that may have resulted by the temporary halting of jury trials to ensure public safety, thecCourt also gathered a team of judges and stakeholders in the legal system to consider how to resolve any resulting backlog.
“In the past year, courts have used video technology to conduct certain legal proceedings virtually; in the current phase, with the introduction of vaccine options, it is prudent to the judicial process that we adopt practices that allow us to serve the public in person,” said Weimer.