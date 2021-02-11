NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court issued an order today extending the existing moratorium on jury trials through March 31.
Jury trials that are in progress may continue, in the discretion of the local court, and grand jury proceedings are not suspended by the order.
The court reached this decision after considering the ongoing public health emergency created by increasing numbers and the spread of the coronavirus, but also considering the ongoing distribution of the vaccine across the state.
Accordingly, the court decided that starting April 1 local courts will be responsible for determining whether jury trials will be held. Safety protocols, including strict social distancing and mask mandates, must be enforced to ensure the safety of all participants, the court stated.
The court further clarified that new grand juries may be empaneled as needed. Additionally, in-person and remote proceedings remain in place.
In-custody criminal trials should take priority over all other matters when the moratorium is lifted, and potential jurors citing pandemic-related health concerns should be excused.