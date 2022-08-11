SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins got good news late Thursday when the Louisiana Supreme Court agreed to hear his appeal, giving him one more chance to get back in the mayor's race this fall.
Oral arguments will be heard at 2 p.m. Tuesday via zoom. The seven judges voted unanimously to hear Perkins' case.
Perkins has been disqualified from seeking re-election by a Caddo District judge and the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.
The first-term mayor wrote down an incorrect address on the Notice of Candidacy form when he qualified on July 22, which led to a challenge in a lawsuit from Shreveport voter Francis Deal. Perkins said the mistake was made in error and blamed lights from TV news camera crews -- who were there at the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s office at his request to get video of him during the qualifying process.
Perkins’ first strike was in Caddo District Court when Judge Brady O’Callaghan last week ruled him ineligible because he violated state law by using false information. Perkins listed his address as his mother’s address on Stratmore Circle and not the downtown condo on Marshall Street, where he actually lives and claims homestead exemption.
State law requires a person seeking office to be registered to vote where homestead exemption is claimed.
“Attention to these details matter,” O’Callaghan wrote.
Perkins said he was still a qualified voter in the city despite the “oversight.” He equated the decision to “voter suppression,” and blamed unidentified opponents of trying to deprive citizens of their right to vote.
Perkins’ attempt to stay in the Nov. 8 mayor’s race then went to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. But on Monday it was strike two as a three-judge panel upheld O’Callaghan’s ruling, keeping Perkins off the ballot.
Judge Shonda Stone wrote in one of two concurring rulings that Perkins’ error could not be “trivialized as mere oversight or legally insignificant” because Perkins is not the average layperson. She pointed out he is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Harvard University School of Law. Perkins even testified at the district trial that he conferred with his campaign team and personal attorney before signing the candidacy form.
She also said putting blame on the multiple news cameras was “disingenuous” since he invited them, “and he is a combat veteran.”
Perkins last chance was the state Supreme Court. In a 52-page brief submitted Tuesday afternoon, Perkins’ attorneys said the court should grant their writ application because of “significant conflict” among the 2nd, 4th and 5th courts of appeal in other cases involving grounds for disqualifying candidates under the state’s election code. The 1st, 2nd and 5th circuits hold that technical errors made by a candidate on candidacy forms are grounds for disqualification, while the 4th “correctly” holds that technical mistakes are not.
The attorneys also said the writ should be granted because the 2nd Circuit has “erroneously interpreted Louisiana law and its decision, if allowed to stand, will cause material injustice and significantly affect the public interest.” They point to Perkins’ position as mayor of the state’s third largest city.