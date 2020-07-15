BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has extended the deadline for all state taxes due July 15. The extended deadline is Friday.
A state computer network connectivity problem has slowed down or made inaccessible several LDR web applications including the income tax filing application Louisiana File Online and the business tax management portal Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP).
The income taxes affected by this filing extension were due originally in April and May, but were extended to July 15 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.