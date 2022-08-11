MINDEN, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder was the guest of honor as The Minden Lions Club hosted their Aug. 11 club meeting at American Legion Memorial Home in downtown Minden.
Treasure Schroder is a former narcotics detective and CID special agent in the U.S. Army. For the past 30 years, he has worked alongside his wife of 37 years, Ellie, in various businesses--most notably in real estate, homebuilding, and development.
When asked if he plans to throw his hat into the ring for the Louisiana's governor's race, Schroder hedged on the topic. "The governor's race is still a good ways off, so I probably won’t settle down till the beginning of the year," said Schroder. "It's still really early. I’ll let everybody else do the talking."