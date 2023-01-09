BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he is running for governor.
"As a friend and loyal supporter I want you to be among the first to know the decision Ellie and I have made for our future and the future of the great state of Louisiana," Schroder said in his message.
"God wiling, I will be your next governor," he said.
Schroder, a Republican, is the second major contender to announce after state Attorney General Jeff Landry.
U. S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, said last week that he would not try to succeed Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose term expires in January, 2024.
