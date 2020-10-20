RAPIDES PARISH, La - After conducting a thorough investigation, Troopers, with the assistance of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, were able to secure a Rapides Parish arrest warrant for 27-year-old Carl Delaney of Otis.
Delaney was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for failure to report a crash, hit and run, switched license plate, driving under suspension, obstruction of justice, and negligent homicide.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., on October 16, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash, involving a bicyclist, on Louisiana Highway 121, near Valentine Lake Road. The crash took the life of 35-year-old Christopher Richey of Elmer.
The preliminary investigation revealed Richey was riding a bicycle northbound, on the edge of Louisiana Highway 121, when he was hit by a vehicle. Richey sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles. Making good choices, while in motor vehicles, such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.
In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 49 fatalities.