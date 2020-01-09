BOSSIER CITY, La. - State troopers from around Louisiana are gearing up to head south ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Fifteen to 20 troopers from Troop G in Bossier City will leave for New Orleans this weekend. Trooper Brent Hardy said it's normal for Troop G to go to big events like Mardi Gras.
Hardy said the large presence makes a difference in safety.
"Whenever you walk from block to block to block in the French Quarter and you see an estimate from 10 to 15 troopers standing on each block and also intermixed with NOPD officers it helps keep the crowd in line and having a good time, feeling safe and deters the criminal element," said Hardy.
Troopers will head back after the LSU-Clemson game Monday night.