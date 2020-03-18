States ease rules for unemployment benefits

TEXARKANA, Texas - There are resources available in Texas to help workers who have lost their job over the coronavirus.
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas usually helps employers fill positions, but there also ready to help those affected by businesses closing.
Gov. Greg Abbott has waived the 10-day waiting period and work search requirements, which are usually tied to unemployment benefits.
The workforce center is also changing their operation hours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Additionally, centers will be closed each day from noon to 1 p.m. for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
While the center is using extra disinfectants and sanitizes, they're also encouraging people to use their online and phone services.
"If you have any of the symptoms or not feeling good, definitely don't come see us then," Bart Spivery said. "We're here on the phone, give us a call, we can take care of you that way."
-----
Those seeking unemployment benefits can register online or over the phone by calling 800-939-6631.
If you requesting unemployment benefits, you'll need your last employer's name and address, the first and last dates you worked for that employer, and the number of hours worked and amount you were paid in the past week.
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is also easing some of the restrictions for those seeking unemployment benefits. His order waives a one-week waiting period and makes those applying immediately eligible.
Arkansas Division of Workforce Services
Last week, lawmakers in Oklahoma passed a bill which would reduce the maximum number of weeks people could draw unemployment benefits under current circumstances from 26 weeks to 12.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has waived the waiting period. Officials say the state has $1 billion in its unemployment trust fund.