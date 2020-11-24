SHREVEPORT, La. -- When Louisiana's lawmakers met in their most recent special session there were more than 70 items on the call. But in reality, there were only a handful of issues that were given the highest priority like modifying the governor's pandemic emergency powers and addressing an unemployment trust fund quickly going broke.
“One thing we will not do and that's to raise taxes on an already struggling business community,” state Rep. Dodie Horton (R-Shreveport) said.
Horton was referring to the consequences of Louisiana's unemployment trust fund running out of money. That would have triggered an automatic 30% tax on businesses.
“They wanted to protect business at all costs, and I think that's what they ended up doing,” political analyst Jeremy Alford said.
Alford points out a couple of things when it comes to lawmakers and the unemployment trust fund.
“There are two big conclusions to this special session. No 1, conservative lawmakers which hold a majority at the capital never intended to have businesses pay this tax that's related to a shortage in the unemployment trust fund,” Alford said. “And No. 2 is lawmakers failed to address this problem long term.”
“Raising taxes on business in this economic environment is absolutely something that should be avoided at all costs,” said state Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport).
A year ago, the unemployment trust fund was flush to the tune of $1.1 billion. But the coronavirus pandemic created a run on unemployment claims.
“We're borrowing money to continue paying claims. The problem is this provision we have in law that says if the fund gets below $100 million then there's an automatic 30% tax increase on business,” Seabaugh said.
But legislators worked around that with a suspension of the law.
“I think we accomplished that goal now... I don't think that's something any of us wants to see continued,” state Rep. Sam Jenkins (D-Shreveport) said.
But here's the problem: This is all very short term. The state is borrowing $11 million a week to pay unemployment claims. For now, that's without interest. Starting next year interest penalties kick in.
“And the state can borrow as much as $600 million from the federal government,” Alford said.
Some money -- about $85 million -- was directed toward the problem in a supplemental budget bill.
“Republicans will be quick to tell you, ‘Look, we dedicated $85 million to this issue in the supplemental budget bill.’ That's $85 million that wasn't being directed at the problem prior to the special session,” Alford said.
But, of course, there's always the other side.
“If you ask Democrats that same question, I think they'll tell you that the ball was dropped in the special session. That long term nothing was solved. That there's been no attention given to how this fund can be refilled on the state level and there's no attention being given to how the money's going to be repaid to the federal government,” Alford said.
“I think outside of this session we're going to have to sit down and look at what instruments can go into place to try to fund or rebuild the unemployment trust fund,” Jenkins said.
There is some breathing room. The federal money will keep unemployment claims paid -- for now.
“They do have some wiggle room, but there certainly are a lot of people walking away from this process wishing lawmakers would have done more,” Alford said.
The interest free borrowing from the feds continues through the end of this year. One other note -- charged interest payments can't come from the unemployment fund itself but from an external source only.