BATON ROUGE, La. - A statewide burn ban of all private burning will be in place beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday until rescinded, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain announced Tuesday.
Private burning will only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government, Browning said.
“This burn ban is necessary to supplement the governor’s stay home order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 due to the anticipation that there may be an increase in open burning occurring across the state as families look for ways to pass the time at home,” said Browning, “This order will assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning.”
This ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.
Violation could result in criminal and/or civil penalties, Browning said.