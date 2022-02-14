BATON ROUGE, La. - The State Fire Marshal's Office has issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions in the state.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, issued a statewide cease and desist order on Monday for all private burning.
Private burning will only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government, officials say.
The order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.
The order goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until rescinded.