BATON ROUGE, La. -- The statewide burn ban was lifted Wednesday, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said in a joint news release.
The statewide ban was put in place on Feb. 15 because of dry conditions statewide.
Residents should still check with their local and parish governments, which may continue their own burn bans.
“I want to thank the public for its cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions,” said Browning, “It never ceases to amaze me how supportive Louisianans can be to each other in times of emergency and I’m proud of how the majority of our state responded this past week.”
Where the burn ban is being lifted, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.
According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items not allowed to be burned include:
• Plastic and other synthetic materials
• Tires and other rubber products
• Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
• Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
• Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
• Buildings and mobile homes