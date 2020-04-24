BATON ROUGE, La. -- State Fire Marshal Butch Browning has lifted the statewide burn ban that was put into place last month.
The ban was put into place to supplement the governor's stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19. It was meant to reduce potential fire dangers that would cause unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning.
Browning modified that order in several parishes, including two in Northwest Louisiana, following the Easter tornadoes. That allowed people affected by the storm damage to clean and burn debris.
Browning's decision to rescind the order statewide was made in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain.