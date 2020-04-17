BATON ROUGE, La. -- The state fire marshal has modified the statewide burn ban to allow parishes suffering from Easter morning storm damage to clean the debris.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning has adjusted his burn ban order to allow outdoor burning in Bossier, DeSoto and Ouachita parishes.
The order was put in place on March 25 in response to the governor's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The goal was to cease private burning statewide to diminish any airborne irritants that could affect people.
Private burning could take place, however, with permission of the local fire department or government agency. In DeSoto Parish, several fire districts granted those exceptions.
Browning noted in his revised order issued Thursday that a line of several thunderstorms and tornadoes moved across the state on Sunday, leaving downed trees and structure damage. Residents in the three parishes hardest hit are permitted to burn the debris without fire department permission through April 30.