BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has issued a statewide burn ban effective since Monday.
A cease and desist order has been issued for all private burning. The order is in place to reduce the risk of fire during the ongoing heat wave and dry period.
Several parishes in northwest Louisiana -- including Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Sabine and Webster -- have put burn bans in place since last week. Multiple counties in East Texas have too.
The use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief recreational purposes are allowed.
The order does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Texas Forestry service has raised the fire danger level to four out of five.
Over the past week, Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 80 wildfires for 8,521 acres burned. Forty-one of these wildfires have occurred since Aug. 4.
According to a statement issued Thursday, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 27 new wildfires that burned 1,697 acres across the state.
East Texas counties under a burn ban include: Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Panola, Nacogdoches, Sabine, Harrison, Marion, Shelby.
The ban remains in place until rescinded.
-----
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, KTBS.com, and KTBS 3 Now for updates.