BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles says it is experiencing a statewide network outage which is causing issues at its field offices across the state.
The OMV issued a statement Thursday saying:
We are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. There is no estimated time for restoration available. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation.
This is not the first time the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide network outage.
In November of 2019, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a State of Emergency following the ransomware attack on Louisiana which crippled the OMV field offices.
During that time, the declaration allowed several state agencies to take action, including waiving fees and fines.
Ten percent of the state's 5,000 computer network servers that power operations across state government and 1,600 desktop computers were damaged by the 2019 ransomware attack.
The statewide network outage is also impacting several additional state agencies.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says the network outage s affecting all state email capabilities and systems that support DCFS programs and services, including the CAFE Self-Service Portal.
DCFS statement says:
The email outage is affecting the operation of the DCFS Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline. Until the toll-free number returns to full operation, please make emergency reports to law enforcement. Mandatory reporters may still enter reports of abuse and/or neglect through the mandatory reporter portal at www.dcfs.la.gov/MandatedReporterPortal (http://www.dcfs.la.gov/MandatedReporterPortal).
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says:
The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses. The state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a resolution. Please wait to travel to LDWF headquarters for licensing and boat registration work until this problem is resolved.
The agency did not say what has caused the latest outage.